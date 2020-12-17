Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Westlife Development Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2020.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd crashed 7.27% to Rs 147.95 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54333 shares in the past one month.
Westlife Development Ltd lost 7.06% to Rs 436.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19447 shares in the past one month.
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd tumbled 5.89% to Rs 1118. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3483 shares in the past one month.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd shed 4.93% to Rs 6.94. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 101.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd pared 4.52% to Rs 336.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10214 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
