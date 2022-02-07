FDC spurts after board plans to consider buyback proposal on Feb. 9

FDC rallied 6.04% to Rs 312.35 after the board decided to meet on 9 February 2022, to consider financial results for the quarter & nine months ended 31 December 2021 and proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares through tender offer route.

Meanwhile, FDC's oral solid dosage facility located in Verna Industrial Estate, Verna Goa secured a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate, as it continues with its approved status from PICs - NPRA (National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency), Malaysia.

FDC's consolidated net profit skid 17.7% to Rs 72.32 crore on a 7.1% increase in net sales to Rs 397.62 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

FDC is a fully integrated research-oriented pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

