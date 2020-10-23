Cadila Healthcare rises after final USFDA approval for Albuterol tablets

Cadila Healthcare rose 1.49% to Rs 431.75 after the company said it has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market Albuterol tablets in the strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg.

The drug maker said Albuterol is a bronchodilator and is used to treat and to prevent bronchospasm. The tablets help to open up airways in lungs and to make breathing easy.

The tablets will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 310 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, Cadila Healthcare's net profit rose 49.3% to Rs 469.90 crore on 4.2% increase in net sales to Rs 3,549.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)