Music Broadcast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam issues NCDs aggregating Rs 4361.40 cr
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 623.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 624.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 639.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Surges 10.74%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 1.64%
-
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd and Sanghi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2020.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd and Sanghi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2020.
Music Broadcast Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 21.35 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26884 shares in the past one month.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 10.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Menon Bearings Ltd surged 17.77% to Rs 51.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6255 shares in the past one month.
Orbit Exports Ltd jumped 15.78% to Rs 68.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2630 shares in the past one month.
Sanghi Industries Ltd rose 11.68% to Rs 29.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92483 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU