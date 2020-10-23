Music Broadcast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd and Sanghi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2020.

Music Broadcast Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 21.35 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26884 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 10.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Menon Bearings Ltd surged 17.77% to Rs 51.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6255 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd jumped 15.78% to Rs 68.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2630 shares in the past one month.

Sanghi Industries Ltd rose 11.68% to Rs 29.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92483 shares in the past one month.

