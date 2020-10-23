Reliance Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd and Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2020.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd and Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2020.

Reliance Power Ltd soared 19.71% to Rs 3.28 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 224.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup surged 17.65% to Rs 104. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42796 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd spiked 9.91% to Rs 3.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd spurt 9.37% to Rs 313.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65550 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd advanced 6.01% to Rs 57.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88410 shares in the past one month.

