Bank of Baroda sees good gains

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 101.55, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 141.79% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 131.34% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 22.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2879.25, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 314.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 664.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

