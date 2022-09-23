Tata Steel Ltd Spurts 3.33%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.09%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 0.52% over last one month compared to 2.02% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.03% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd rose 3.33% today to trade at Rs 107.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.09% to quote at 19149.16. The index is up 2.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 0.73% and NMDC Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 5.34 % over last one year compared to the 1.37% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 0.52% over last one month compared to 2.02% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 142.62 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82.71 on 23 Jun 2022.

