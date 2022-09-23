Cipla's Indore plant gets EIR from USFDA

The drug major on Thursday announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US drug regulator for its Indore plant, indicating closure of the inspection.

The company had earlier informed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted a product specific PreApproval Inspection (PAI) at the Indore plant from 27 June 2022 to 1 July 2022.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 4% to Rs 686.40 crore on 2.3% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,375.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Cipla were up 0.74% to Rs 1,069.55 on the BSE.

