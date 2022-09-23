Cipla's Indore plant gets EIR from USFDA

-
ALSO READ
Auro Pharma slips as US plant gets Form 483 with one observation from USFDA
Ajanta Pharma slips after US FDA issues form 483 to Dahej facility
Jubilant receives EIR for radiopharmaceuticals facility in Montreal Canada
Alkem Lab facility gets Form 483 with 3 observations from USFDA
Aurobindo Pharma slides after Andhra unit gets Form 483 with 3 USFDA observations
-
The drug major on Thursday announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US drug regulator for its Indore plant, indicating closure of the inspection.
The company had earlier informed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted a product specific PreApproval Inspection (PAI) at the Indore plant from 27 June 2022 to 1 July 2022.
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.
The company's consolidated net profit slipped 4% to Rs 686.40 crore on 2.3% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,375.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Cipla were up 0.74% to Rs 1,069.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU