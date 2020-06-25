Volumes spurt at Engineers India Ltd counter

Engineers India Ltd registered volume of 121.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.10 lakh shares

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2020.

Engineers India Ltd registered volume of 121.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.90% to Rs.76.00. Volumes stood at 46.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd recorded volume of 24.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.17% to Rs.107.50. Volumes stood at 15.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd witnessed volume of 170.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36.36 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.76% to Rs.9.00. Volumes stood at 85.6 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India recorded volume of 16.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.81% to Rs.160.15. Volumes stood at 3.06 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd saw volume of 41.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.00% to Rs.82.50. Volumes stood at 30.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)