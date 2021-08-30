Bank of India spurts 0.89%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 68, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.11% in last one year as compared to a 48.16% jump in NIFTY and a 51.04% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 68, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 16871.45. The Sensex is at 56669.84, up 0.97%. Bank of India has slipped around 8.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 6.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2272.9, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

