Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 17, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 64.13% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 22.83% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 9.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 11.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2649.75, down 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)