Bank of Maharashtra drops on weak Q4 outcome

Bank of Maharashtra fell 4.07% to Rs 10.85 after net profit declined 20.5% to Rs 57.57 crore on 1.2% increase in total income to Rs 3,198.30 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 315.04 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against pre-tax profit of Rs 86.39 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 12,152.15 crore as on 31 March 2020 as against Rs 15,745.54 crore as on 31 December 2019 and Rs 15,324.49 crore as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 12.81% as on 31 March 2020 as against 16.77% as on 31 December 2019 and 16.40% as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 4.77% as on 31 March 2020 as against 5.46% as on 31 December 2019 and 5.52% as on 31 March 2019.

Provisions and contingencies surged 119.41% to Rs 910.11 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The provision coverage ratio of the bank was at 83.97% as on 31 March 2020.

In terms of RBI circular dated 17 April 2020 on Covid-19, the bank has made provision of Rs 150 crore in FY20 towards Covid-19 regulatory package provision as against required provision of 5% i.e. Rs 38 crore.

Return on Assets stood at 0.13% as on 31 March 2020 as against 0.31% as on 31 December 2019 and 0.18% as on 31 March 2019. The Net Interest Income (NII) rose 2.25% to Rs 1,023 crore in March 2020 as against Rs 1,000 crore in March 2019. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood 2.41% in March 2020 as compared to 2.64% in March 2019.

The Current Account-Savings Account (CASA) deposit of the bank improved to 50.29% as on 31 March 2020 as against 49.65% as on 31 March 2019. Overall capital adequacy at 13.52% with Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 10.67% at the end of FY20. Liquidity Coverage Ratio stood at 184.74%.

The Government of India holds 92.49% stake in Bank of Maharashtra (as on 31 March 2020).

