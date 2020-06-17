Volumes soar at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 14.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 946.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1508 shares

Team Lease Services Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 June 2020.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 14.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 946.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1508 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.1,109.00. Volumes stood at 4003 shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 57541 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 51.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1116 shares. The stock gained 4.04% to Rs.1,740.00. Volumes stood at 277 shares in the last session.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd saw volume of 7.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43677 shares. The stock dropped 2.35% to Rs.41.50. Volumes stood at 74209 shares in the last session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd registered volume of 13.95 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.60% to Rs.2,032.70. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 5176 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 732 shares. The stock slipped 1.38% to Rs.1,566.75. Volumes stood at 445 shares in the last session.

