JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

L&T Q4 PAT declines over 6% to 3197 cr
Business Standard

Yes Bank receives ratings for its debt instruments from CRISIL

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Yes Bank announced the CRISIL has assigned the rating CRISIL BBB/Stable to its Rs 13941 crore Tier II Bonds (under Basel III) and Rs 3780 crore Infrastructure Bonds.

The Bank has received reaffirmation at CRISIL A2 for Rs 20000 crore certificate of deposits.

The ratings are underpinned by the expectation of continued extraordinary systemic support from key stakeholders and sizeable ownership by State Bank of India (SBI).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU