Yes Bank receives ratings for its debt instruments from CRISIL

Yes Bank announced the CRISIL has assigned the rating CRISIL BBB/Stable to its Rs 13941 crore Tier II Bonds (under Basel III) and Rs 3780 crore Infrastructure Bonds.

The Bank has received reaffirmation at CRISIL A2 for Rs 20000 crore certificate of deposits.

The ratings are underpinned by the expectation of continued extraordinary systemic support from key stakeholders and sizeable ownership by State Bank of India (SBI).

