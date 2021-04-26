Bank of Maharashtra rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 23.25, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 143.46% in last one year as compared to a 56.26% jump in NIFTY and a 57.98% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.25, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 14504.4. The Sensex is at 48465.67, up 1.23%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 12.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1967.2, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

