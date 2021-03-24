Bank of Maharashtra soars 3.34%, rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 21.65, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 157.74% in last one year as compared to a 76.11% gain in NIFTY and a 65.36% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.65, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 14648.55. The Sensex is at 49437.57, down 1.23%. Bank of Maharashtra has dropped around 15.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has dropped around 11.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2226.75, down 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 317.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

