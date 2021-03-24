GFL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SML ISUZU Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2021.

GFL Ltd surged 17.12% to Rs 116.3 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 67396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16328 shares in the past one month.

SML ISUZU Ltd soared 9.34% to Rs 492.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2213 shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd spiked 6.79% to Rs 47.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd spurt 5.96% to Rs 900. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12087 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd advanced 5.92% to Rs 175.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

