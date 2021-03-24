Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JBF Industries Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd, Wheels India Ltd and Vascon Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2021.

JBF Industries Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd, Wheels India Ltd and Vascon Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2021.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd soared 12.69% to Rs 103.45 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9290 shares in the past one month.

JBF Industries Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 13.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47381 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd surged 9.90% to Rs 39.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34695 shares in the past one month.

Wheels India Ltd spurt 8.19% to Rs 481.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33692 shares in the past one month.

Vascon Engineers Ltd rose 7.43% to Rs 18.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60630 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)