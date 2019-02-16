Modern Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Modern Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Umang Dairies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Modern Insulators standalone net profit rises 143.85% in the September 2018 quarter
Modern Insulators standalone net profit rises 74.11% in the June 2018 quarter
Modern Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.71% to Rs 150.57 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.71% to Rs 150.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales150.57112.61 34 OPM %3.07-2.18 -PBDT4.42-2.45 LP PBT3.05-3.64 LP NP3.05-3.64 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU