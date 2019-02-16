Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 8.44% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the September 2018 quarter
OnMobile Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.25 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Britannia Industries Q3 up 14 pc at Rs 300 cr
-
Sales rise 15.58% to Rs 151.96 croreNet profit of Donear Industries rose 8.44% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 151.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales151.96131.48 16 OPM %10.6011.70 -PBDT10.0610.26 -2 PBT7.667.14 7 NP5.144.74 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU