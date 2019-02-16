JUST IN
Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 8.44% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.58% to Rs 151.96 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 8.44% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 151.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales151.96131.48 16 OPM %10.6011.70 -PBDT10.0610.26 -2 PBT7.667.14 7 NP5.144.74 8

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:30 IST

