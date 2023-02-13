TVS Credit Services standalone net profit rises 75.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.52% to Rs 1093.73 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 75.32% to Rs 97.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.52% to Rs 1093.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 721.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1093.73721.8542.5837.28136.9479.37130.9574.6797.9755.88

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)