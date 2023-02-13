TVS Credit Services standalone net profit rises 75.32% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 51.52% to Rs 1093.73 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 75.32% to Rs 97.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.52% to Rs 1093.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 721.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1093.73721.85 52 OPM %42.5837.28 -PBDT136.9479.37 73 PBT130.9574.67 75 NP97.9755.88 75

