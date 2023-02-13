Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 177.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.19% to Rs 6.40 croreNet Loss of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 177.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 56.19% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.4014.61 -56 OPM %-152.34-0.48 -PBDT-12.11-5.90 -105 PBT-20.16-13.65 -48 NP-177.04-14.79 -1097
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
