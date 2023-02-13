Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 177.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.19% to Rs 6.40 crore

Net Loss of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 177.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 56.19% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.4014.61-152.34-0.48-12.11-5.90-20.16-13.65-177.04-14.79

