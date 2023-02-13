JUST IN
Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit rises 105.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit rises 95.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 286.59% to Rs 169.83 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 95.09% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 286.59% to Rs 169.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales169.8343.93 287 OPM %46.8851.74 -PBDT69.9423.98 192 PBT48.1518.89 155 NP37.3419.14 95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:48 IST

