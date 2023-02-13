Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit rises 95.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 286.59% to Rs 169.83 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 95.09% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 286.59% to Rs 169.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.169.8343.9346.8851.7469.9423.9848.1518.8937.3419.14

