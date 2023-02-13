Carysil consolidated net profit declines 30.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 137.80 crore

Net profit of Carysil declined 30.19% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 137.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.137.80128.0218.1521.8321.2027.9014.2023.1712.0517.26

