Carysil consolidated net profit declines 30.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 137.80 croreNet profit of Carysil declined 30.19% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 137.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales137.80128.02 8 OPM %18.1521.83 -PBDT21.2027.90 -24 PBT14.2023.17 -39 NP12.0517.26 -30
