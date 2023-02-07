Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 53.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 328.16 croreNet profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality declined 53.60% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 328.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 286.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales328.16286.67 14 OPM %18.8822.91 -PBDT44.8653.02 -15 PBT6.6719.03 -65 NP6.5714.16 -54
