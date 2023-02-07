Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 53.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 328.16 crore

Net profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality declined 53.60% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 328.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 286.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.328.16286.6718.8822.9144.8653.026.6719.036.5714.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)