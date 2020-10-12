Barometers pare gains; VIX spurts over 7%

Key indices further pared gains in mid-morning trade. At 12:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 89.59 points or 0.22% at 40,599.08. The Nifty 50 index added 10.90 points or 0.09% at 11,925.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.44% each. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 894 shares rose and 1519 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 39.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 126.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 October, provisional data showed.

Mumbai Power Outage:

Mumbai faced a power outage on Monday morning. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Electricity, twitted that the electric supply in Mumbai was interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.23% to 21.8550. The Nifty October 2020 futures were trading at 11,930.90, at a premium of 5.8 points compared with the spot at 11,925.10.

The Nifty option chain for 15 October 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 34.62 lakh contracts at the 12,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 25.82 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

The Nifty option chain for 29 October 2020 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 21.65 lakh contracts at the 12,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 34.84 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.45% to 22,153.45. The index has added 16.8% in eleven sessions.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 7.23%), Coforge (up 5.29%), MindTree (up 2.71%), Infosys (up 1.94%), HCL Tech (up 1.43%), TCS (up 1.21%) and Info Edge India (up 0.79%) advanced.

IT major Wipro was up 0.25% ahead of its Q2 earnings today.

