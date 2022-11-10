BASF India standalone net profit declines 17.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 3578.04 crore

Net profit of BASF India declined 17.64% to Rs 113.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 3578.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3401.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3578.043401.815.256.74194.08226.18148.97183.19113.11137.34

