BASF India to pay special dividend and final dividend

On or after 24 July 2019

BASF India announced that a special dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share i.e. 20% in addition to a final dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share i.e. 30% for the financial year ended 31 March, 2019 aggregating to 50% i.e. Rs. 5 per equity share, if approved, by the Shareholders will be payable on or after 24 July, 2019.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 16:03 IST

