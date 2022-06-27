Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 73.21 points or 1.63% at 4576.08 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Emami Paper Mills Ltd (up 5.63%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 5.42%),Yash Pakka Ltd (up 5.05%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 4.99%),Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 4.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Metaliks Ltd (up 4.66%), Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 4.41%), Meghmani Finechem Ltd (up 4.38%), Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 4.28%), and Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 4.11%).

On the other hand, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 1.97%), KIOCL Ltd (down 1.4%), and Kilpest India Ltd (down 0.8%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 649.29 or 1.23% at 53377.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 210.9 points or 1.34% at 15910.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 378.75 points or 1.54% at 24900.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 89.66 points or 1.17% at 7746.7.

On BSE,2362 shares were trading in green, 481 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

