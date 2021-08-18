Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 180.79 points or 0.86% at 20794.94 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.24%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.92%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.5%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.95%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.71%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.38%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.07%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.07%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 133.86 or 0.24% at 55658.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.95 points or 0.22% at 16577.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 61.35 points or 0.23% at 26223.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.64 points or 0.13% at 8143.14.

On BSE,1044 shares were trading in green, 2056 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

