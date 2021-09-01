Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 36.49 points or 0.64% at 5665.77 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 3.42%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (down 3.02%),Kalyani Steels Ltd (down 2.8%),Diamines & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.48%),Prakash Industries Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Fairchem Organics Ltd (down 2.3%), Pennar Industries Ltd (down 2.27%), Birla Corporation Ltd (down 2.22%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (down 2.21%), and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.16%).

On the other hand, Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (up 7.12%), India Cements Ltd (up 5.28%), and J K Cements Ltd (up 3.56%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34 or 0.06% at 57518.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.75 points or 0.06% at 17121.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.71 points or 0.31% at 27002.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.29 points or 0.56% at 8336.53.

On BSE,1491 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

