Axis Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 809.5, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 17117.95. The Sensex is at 57506.85, down 0.08%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 12.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36424.6, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 811.8, up 3.1% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

