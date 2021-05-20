Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 35.45 points or 0.7% at 5036.13 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd (down 5.97%), Gravita India Ltd (down 5.84%),Birla Corporation Ltd (down 5.25%),Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 4.79%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.31%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.93%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.77%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 3.61%), and Sharda Cropchem Ltd (down 3.25%).

On the other hand, Hil Ltd (up 7.51%), JK Paper Ltd (up 7.11%), and Aarti Surfactants Ltd (up 6.76%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 28.81 or 0.06% at 49873.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.65 points or 0.26% at 14990.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 121.44 points or 0.53% at 23050.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.68 points or 0.15% at 7299.71.

On BSE,1693 shares were trading in green, 1258 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)