Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 405.98 points or 1.19% at 33774.49 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.08%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 2.29%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 2.24%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.15%),Mphasis Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.7%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 1.67%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.44%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.28%), and Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.27%).

On the other hand, Mastek Ltd (up 5.05%), NELCO Ltd (up 4.99%), and Hind Rectifiers Ltd (up 2.95%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34 or 0.06% at 57518.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.75 points or 0.06% at 17121.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.71 points or 0.31% at 27002.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.29 points or 0.56% at 8336.53.

On BSE,1491 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

