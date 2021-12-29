Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 24.46 points or 0.44% at 5503 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, J K Cements Ltd (down 5.34%), Everest Industries Ltd (down 4.15%),Century Textiles & Industries Ltd (down 3.24%),Gallantt Metal Ltd (down 3.09%),Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (down 2.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 2.78%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.3%), Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd (down 2.13%), N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (down 2.08%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.07%).

On the other hand, India Glycols Ltd (up 16.26%), NACL Industries Ltd (up 11.97%), and Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (up 9.4%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 32.71 or 0.06% at 57930.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7 points or 0.04% at 17240.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.05 points or 0.59% at 29092.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.68 points or 0.12% at 8694.96.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1234 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)