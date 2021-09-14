Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 2.11 points or 0.04% at 5859.7 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 3.66%), Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (down 2.34%),Ramco Industries Ltd (down 2.16%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.14%),J K Cements Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Birla Corporation Ltd (down 1.81%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.39%), Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 1.37%), Mangalam Organics Ltd (down 1.23%), and GHCL Ltd (down 1.13%).

On the other hand, Solar Industries India Ltd (up 8.14%), National Peroxide Ltd (up 7.05%), and Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 5.45%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 86.34 or 0.15% at 58264.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.65 points or 0.14% at 17379.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.5 points or 0.4% at 27976.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.65 points or 0.88% at 8624.17.

On BSE,1852 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

