Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 136.44 points or 2.38% at 5606.14 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 5.96%), NMDC Ltd (down 5.36%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 5.31%),Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 5%),Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel BSL Ltd (down 4.98%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.69%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.58%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.36%), and Prakash Industries Ltd (down 3.95%).

On the other hand, Neogen Chemicals Ltd (up 10.2%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 6.1%), and Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 120.22 or 0.2% at 58895.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.4 points or 0.33% at 17526.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 173.99 points or 0.62% at 27832.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.65 points or 0.65% at 8592.21.

On BSE,1317 shares were trading in green, 1973 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

