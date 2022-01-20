Basic materials shares gain

-
ALSO READ
Ultratech Cement Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,708 cr on one-time tax gain
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
Shree Cement to invest Rs 3500 cr in Rajasthan
UltraTech Cement commits to GCCA 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete
Dalmia Bharat adds 2.9 MnT cement capacity at Murli plant in Maharashtra
-
Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 37.04 points or 0.64% at 5838.43 at 09:50 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Hil Ltd (up 8.14%), Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (up 5.33%),Mangalam Organics Ltd (up 4.87%),Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd (up 4.82%),Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 4.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mukand Ltd (up 4.2%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 3.9%), Pennar Industries Ltd (up 3.65%), Surya Roshni Ltd (up 3.38%), and Greenply Industries Ltd (up 3.37%).
On the other hand, Rallis India Ltd (down 5.14%), Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 4.99%), and Sagar Cements Ltd (down 3.07%) moved lower.
At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.78 or 0.32% at 59906.04.
The Nifty 50 index was down 42.7 points or 0.24% at 17895.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.08 points or 0.59% at 30731.23.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.44 points or 0.21% at 9077.32.
On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1042 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU