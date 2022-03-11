NMDC Ltd Spikes 2.22%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.35%

NMDC Ltd has added 0.64% over last one month compared to 5.52% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.33% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 2.22% today to trade at Rs 156.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.35% to quote at 22010.27. The index is up 5.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 2.11% and Coal India Ltd added 1.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 57.27 % over last one year compared to the 7.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 213.15 on 12 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 122.05 on 25 Mar 2021.

