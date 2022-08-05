Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 51.2 points or 0.97% at 5339.2 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 6.62%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 6.53%),Bayer CropScience Ltd (up 5.01%),Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 4.93%),Dynemic Products Ltd (up 4.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 3.63%), TGV Sraac Ltd (up 3.15%), Solar Industries India Ltd (up 3.14%), Emami Paper Mills Ltd (up 3.06%), and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (up 2.97%).

On the other hand, Valiant Organics Ltd (down 4.75%), Aarti Surfactants Ltd (down 3.29%), and Star Cement Ltd (down 2.66%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 124.96 or 0.21% at 58423.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.85 points or 0.21% at 17417.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 152.9 points or 0.56% at 27694.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.8 points or 0.35% at 8656.94.

On BSE,1832 shares were trading in green, 821 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)