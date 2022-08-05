Happiest Minds Tech launches cyber security services for healthcare

The IT solutions company on Thursday (4 August 2022) announced the launch of its cyber security services in the healthcare vertical.

Cybersecurity for healthcare provides end-to-end security services for the healthcare industry by applying a tailored framework to meet regulatory requirements, digital security best practices, and cutting-edge tools & technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies said in a statement.

These services will help customers stay updated with evolving governance policies and tighten their healthcare security posture using leading technologies AI/Big Data/Behavioral and analytics. The company ensures that your organization complies with regulatory requirements (HIPAA/HITRUST) and becomes a resilient healthcare provider, it added.

Vijay Bharti, SVP, head of security practice, and CISO of Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We have provided cyber security services to leading healthcare providers across geographies, but with COVID there was a sudden surge in the demand for cyber security for their Digital Transformation journey. I take great pleasure in announcing that we have launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for security services in the healthcare industry. This focused initiative will help us understand the pain points of healthcare service providers in-depth and build actionable solutions and services around them."

Srinivas Iyengar, vice president, head of healthcare and life sciences, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "With care delivery going beyond hospital walls, patient-generated health data becoming an integral part of defining care pathways, the influx of connected devices, healthcare is experiencing a very high degree of disruption. The speed at which digital and emerging tech adoption is unprecedented and under these circumstances, one of the biggest challenges that the healthcare industry is facing is cyber threats which put patient safety and privacy at risk. We had a strong center of excellence for cyber security and since the last year, we have been helping the healthcare industry as well in this endeavor. Our deep expertise in Cybersecurity and a decade of experience working with healthcare customers has enabled us to formally launch our specialized cybersecurity services for healthcare customers."

Happiest Minds Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc.

Happiest Minds Technologies' net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 56.34 crore while net sales gained 9.4% to Rs 328.92 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies fell 0.61% to Rs 968.85 on Thursday, 4 August 2022.

