India Forex reserves rise by USD 1.727 billion to USD 573.727 billion
Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 61.89 points or 1.18% at 5290.49 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Ambuja Cements Ltd (up 7.41%), Kiri Industries Ltd (up 7.05%),Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (up 6.96%),Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 6.16%),Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd (up 5.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ACC Ltd (up 5.4%), Rama Phosphates Ltd (up 5.1%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (up 4.7%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 4.15%), and Paushak Ltd (up 3.79%).

On the other hand, Heranba Industries Ltd (down 20%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 4.41%), and I G Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.11%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 34.17 or 0.06% at 59365.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.05 points or 0.18% at 17636.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.48 points or 0.6% at 27790.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.68 points or 0.55% at 8725.74.

On BSE,1822 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 10:00 IST

