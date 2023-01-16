Basic materials shares edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 35.52 points or 0.63% at 5621.99 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (down 5%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.6%),Astec Lifesciences Ltd (down 3.39%),Insecticides India Ltd (down 3.24%),Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 2.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 2.77%), Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (down 2.57%), Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (down 2.24%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (down 2.2%), and Vinati Organics Ltd (down 2.15%).

On the other hand, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (up 12.29%), Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (up 5.5%), and Tanfac Industries Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.62 or 0.21% at 60134.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.75 points or 0.3% at 17902.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.54 points or 0.05% at 28873.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.82 points or 0.2% at 8970.71.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1786 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

