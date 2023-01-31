Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 7.81%, S&P BSE Utilities index Shed 1.54%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 43.33% over last one month compared to 16.07% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.56% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 7.81% today to trade at Rs 1095. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.54% to quote at 3028.03. The index is down 16.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 4.99% and Adani Transmission Ltd lost 4.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 9.86 % over last one year compared to the 2.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 43.33% over last one month compared to 16.07% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.56% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1073.6 on 31 Jan 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)