Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 68.73 points or 1.41% at 4927.81 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Indo Amines Ltd (up 15.91%), Deep Polymers Ltd (up 6.42%),Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 5.77%),Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 3.91%),Shiva Cement Ltd (up 3.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 3.2%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 3.13%), Ashapura Minechem Ltd (up 3.04%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 3.02%), and Rain Industries Ltd (up 2.99%).

On the other hand, Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 2.37%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 2.16%), and Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 1.28%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 379.53 or 0.64% at 59341.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.5 points or 0.59% at 17405.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 234.58 points or 0.86% at 27575.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.83 points or 0.73% at 8720.21.

On BSE,1974 shares were trading in green, 731 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

