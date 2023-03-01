Bajaj Auto total sales slides 11% YoY in February

The two wheeler maker's total sales declined 11% to 2,80,226 units in February 2023 compared with 3,16,020 units sold in February 2022.

Total domestic sales surged 36% to 1,53,291 units, while exports tumbled 38% to 1,26,935 units in February 2023 over February 2022.

Total two-wheelers sales slipped 16% to 2,35,356 units in February 2023 as against 2,79,337 units sold in February 2022, while commercial vehicles sales jumped 22% to 44,870 in February 2023 from 36,683 units sold in February 2022.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 3% to Rs 1,472 crore on 2.8% rise in net sales to Rs 9,050 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.38% to Rs 3,674.85 on the BSE.

