APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Surges 2.55%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.24%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained 2.55% today to trade at Rs 1218.6. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.24% to quote at 19222.78. The index is down 8.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 2.36% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.19% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 7.51 % over last one year compared to the 5.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 7.13% over last one month compared to 8.19% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.55% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1218 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19767 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1336.8 on 17 Feb 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 801.4 on 12 May 2022.

