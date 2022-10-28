Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 62.59 points or 1.15% at 5363.78 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Tata Chemicals Ltd (down 4.37%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.36%),Fine Organic Industries Ltd (down 3.88%),Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 3.58%),Sharda Cropchem Ltd (down 3.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (down 3.43%), Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (down 3.18%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.07%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 2.91%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.83%).

On the other hand, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (up 6.08%), Kiri Industries Ltd (up 5.59%), and Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 104.31 or 0.17% at 59861.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.2 points or 0.13% at 17760.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 153.91 points or 0.53% at 28712.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 55.11 points or 0.62% at 8852.49.

On BSE,1416 shares were trading in green, 1926 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

