Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 40.55 points or 0.78% at 5145.09 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 9.05%), Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 8.73%),Ambuja Cements Ltd (down 6.76%),Shree Cement Ltd (down 3.25%),ACC Ltd (down 2.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd (down 2.66%), Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (down 2.64%), Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 2.45%), Fairchem Organics Ltd (down 2.32%), and Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 2.31%).

On the other hand, Transpek Industry Ltd (up 6.99%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 6.58%), and Dynemic Products Ltd (up 6.32%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 48.33 or 0.08% at 60712.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.3 points or 0.03% at 17866.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.26 points or 0.02% at 28164.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.24 points or 0.1% at 8902.54.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 1749 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)