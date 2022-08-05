Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 15.52 points or 0.96% at 1639.45 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.84%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.74%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.54%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.49%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.03%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.9%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.81%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.65%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.64%), ITI Ltd (down 0.47%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.45%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 124.96 or 0.21% at 58423.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.85 points or 0.21% at 17417.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 152.9 points or 0.56% at 27694.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.8 points or 0.35% at 8656.94.

On BSE,1832 shares were trading in green, 821 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)